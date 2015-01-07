BRIEF-India's Neuland Labs March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 85.1 million rupees versus 66.3 million rupees year ago
Evotec Ag
* Says evotec and padlock therapeutics announce initial success and extension of long-term collaboration
* Says collaboration initially began in january 2014 and now extends through march 2017
* Says in next phase of this agreement, evotec is eligible for over $ 13 m in research payments and milestones Further company coverage:
* Says it bought back 2.6 million shares for T$184.0 million, as of May 12