June 27 Evraz Plc

* Appointment of new CEO of Raspadskaya

* Sergey stepanov is appointed CEO of Raspadskaya Coal Company

* Gennady kozovoy, ex-CEO of raspadskaya coal company, will continue serving on raspadskaya's board

* Stepanov appointed with effect from 1 july 2014.