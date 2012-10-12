PRAGUE Oct 12 Russian steelmaker Evraz
has temporarily shut its Czech steel production line due to low
demand and the company's effort to run down its raw materials
inventory, a spokesman said on Friday.
The economic downturn across Europe has hit the
heavy-industry sector as companies and governments curb
investment in equipment and infrastructure in a bid to cut debt
and costs.
Evraz Vitkovice Steel, the Czech unit of Russia's second
largest steelmaker, makes rolled steel products that are used to
make cars, build ships and tankers, or construct bridges. The
rolling plant remains open.
"The duration of steel shop suspension depends on numerous
factors that are now being considered by the management,"
Vitkovice Steel spokesman Jaromir Krisica said in an email,
without elaborating.
European steel industry body EUROFER chief told Reuters in
June the European Union's steel industry may need to shut three
quarters of its capacity in the next two decades because of
declining demand, rising costs and cheap imports.
The Vitkovice steel mill is a key customer of the Czech unit
of ArcelorMittal which supplies it with raw materials.
ArcelorMittal is in turn an important customer for coal
miner NWR from which it takes 34 percent of
its total coking coal production, according to daily Hospodarske
Noviny.
Krisica said some employees were sent home with 80 percent
of their average wages. Others were transferred to work in other
production departments or do maintenance work.
Vitkovice supplied 760,000 tonnes of steel slabs and 824,000
tonnes of rolled products last year.
