PRAGUE, April 5 The Czech unit of Russia's
Evraz, which makes rolled steel products, said on Friday it had
halted production at its Ostrava steelmaking line due to poor
demand.
The stoppage shows the Czech manufacturing sector is not
recovering from its downturn, and could hurt suppliers such as
iron maker ArcelorMittal Ostrava and its coke and coal supplier
New World Resources.
"The reason is low demand for steel products on the European
market and sufficient pre-stocking of the company with
semi-finished goods for the production of thick plates," Evraz
Vitkovice Steel said.
Evraz said it expected the steel plant to be closed for the
whole of April but added the restart of production would depend
on market conditions. Other production lines remain in
operation, it said.