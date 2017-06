MOSCOW, April 17 Russian steelmaker Evraz has lowered the yield guidance for its planned five-year Eurobond issue to 7.40-7.50 percent from 7.75 percent, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Evraz, which obtained a full stock-market listing in London last year in part to gain more exposure to investors, is holding a Eurobond roadshow in Europe and the United States, a financial source said last week.