* Co says Q1 revenue was flat yr/yr, prices little changed
* Financial performance broadly in line with Q4 result
* Q1 steel product sales unchanged at 3.9 mln tonnes
MOSCOW, May 15 Evraz, Russia's largest
steelmaker, said on Tuesday that its first quarter revenues were
roughly flat compared to the year-earlier period as prices and
volumes were little changed.
A year ago, Evraz reported first quarter sales of $3.89
billion.
It also said its financial performance was broadly in line
with its fourth quarter 2011 result, though it did not provide
any specific figures.
The result was in line with outlook provided by Chief
Financial Officer Giacomo Baizini to Reuters in January when he
said he expected the company's 2012 results to be roughly
similar to last year's level as the market remains difficult.
Baizini also said that fourth quarter 2011 EBITDA would be
$500-$600 million, although the company did not issue a
quarterly breakdown when it reported its full year results.
The company, which joined the FTSE 100 index last year, said
total debt was $7.38 billion as of March 31, compared to $7.25
billion at the end of last year.
Total first quarter steel product sales were 3.9 million
tonnes, unchanged year-on-year.
The company said last month that it had produced 4.33
million tonnes of steel in the first quarter, down 1.4 percent
year-on-year.