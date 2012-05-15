* Co says Q1 revenue was flat yr/yr, prices little changed

* Financial performance broadly in line with Q4 result

* Q1 steel product sales unchanged at 3.9 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, May 15 Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, said on Tuesday that its first quarter revenues were roughly flat compared to the year-earlier period as prices and volumes were little changed.

A year ago, Evraz reported first quarter sales of $3.89 billion.

It also said its financial performance was broadly in line with its fourth quarter 2011 result, though it did not provide any specific figures.

The result was in line with outlook provided by Chief Financial Officer Giacomo Baizini to Reuters in January when he said he expected the company's 2012 results to be roughly similar to last year's level as the market remains difficult.

Baizini also said that fourth quarter 2011 EBITDA would be $500-$600 million, although the company did not issue a quarterly breakdown when it reported its full year results.

The company, which joined the FTSE 100 index last year, said total debt was $7.38 billion as of March 31, compared to $7.25 billion at the end of last year.

Total first quarter steel product sales were 3.9 million tonnes, unchanged year-on-year.

The company said last month that it had produced 4.33 million tonnes of steel in the first quarter, down 1.4 percent year-on-year.