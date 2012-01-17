* Evraz FY crude steel output 16.8 mln tonnes, up 3 pct y/y

* Q4 output 4.1 mln tonnes, up from 4.0 mln in Q3

* Shares rise 2.1 pct in London, outperforming FTSE 100

MOSCOW, Jan 17 Evraz, Russia's largest steel producer, reported a 3 percent annual increase in 2011 steel production as global demand remained stagnant amid concerns over the European economy and China's ability to prop up the market.

China's December daily crude steel production rose 1.2 percent from an 11-month low in November, but an industry body warned that further improvements were unlikely over the next month because of weak demand.

Uralsib analyst Dmitry Smolin said he does not expect Evraz to boost production this year.

"We expect relatively flat output," Smolin said. "We don't expect an increase in production as Evraz has not invested significantly in capex in the past 2-3 years."

Still, analysts cheered the company's ability to maintain production volumes in a weak overall market, especially after a number of Russian rivals have cautioned that ongoing Eurozone woes are impacting demand.

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works, Russia's third largest producer, in November warned that second half results would not improve.

Evraz also said in November that fourth quarter core earnings would decline compared to the July-September period because of the volatile global economy.

However, Uralsib's Smolin noted that some positive signals are emerging from the Russian market.

"The decline in prices from Evraz was not dramatic," he said. "Overall they were off by 5-10 percent, while the market was off more than 10 percent from Q3."

He added that some Russian mills are looking to push through price increases in February.

At 0856 GMT, Evraz shares were up 2.1 percent in London at 407.5 pence, outperforming the FTSE 100, which was up 0.9 percent.

Evraz's total full year output was 16.8 million tonnes, up from 16.3 million in 2010. Fourth quarter steel output was 4.1 million tonnes, up from 4.0 million in the third quarter.

Full year coking coal output dropped by 16 percent from 2010 to 6.3 million tonnes, while fourth quarter output rose by 19 percent from the previous three months to 1.47 million tonnes.