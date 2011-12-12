LONDON Dec 12 Russian steelmaker Evraz
, part-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich, said on Monday
it had slowed sales efforts in December in the hope of a price
recovery early next year.
"We decided to slow down a little bit because we thought it
could be good for us to be more opportunistic, and see if the
market will correct into the first quarter of next year," Chief
Executive Alexander Frolov said in a briefing after the
steelmaker's official listing ceremony at the London Stock
Exchange.
Frolov said the steelmaker saw a difficult market but "not a
disaster", with its order book still at around 2.5 months.