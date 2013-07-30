* Will suspend plate mill from Aug. 20 to at least end-Oct
* Plate mill has capacity of 500,000 tonnes per year
MILAN, July 30 Russian steelmaker Evraz
will suspend operations at a plate mill in Italy from Aug. 20
until at least the end of October due to unfavourable market
conditions, the company said on Tuesday.
The closure adds to growing uncertainties in Italy's steel
industry, the second-largest in Europe after Germany's, which
has been hard hit by environmental investigations and a drop in
demand exacerbated by tough austerity policies.
The facility in northern Italy run by Evraz Palini e Bertoli
SpA, a unit of the Russian group, has the capacity to produce
500,000 tonnes of steel plate of varying grades and sizes per
year, according to the company's website.
"(Evraz) will closely monitor the developments in the
European plate market and any further decisions on reopening
will be subject to prevailing market conditions," it said in a
statement.
Evraz said all shipments under the current order book would
be executed while, following the suspension, customer orders
will be channelled to other Evraz facilities "to the extent
possible".
The company said it did not expect the temporary closure to
have a negative impact on the performance of the Russian
operations, which previously supplied slabs to Palini e Bertoli.
Evraz did not provide any details about the potential impact
of the closure on jobs in Italy, a country struggling with its
longest recession since World War II.
Italy's two largest steel producers, ILVA and Lucchini, have
already been put under special administration, a procedure
designed to save large companies and avoid big job
losses.