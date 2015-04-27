OSLO, April 27 Evry Asa

* Lyngen Bidco a company indirectly controlled by private equity funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, is hereby extending the offer period for the offer by one week to Tuesday 5 May 2015 at 09:00 CET.

* The offer period is extended as the Offeror is still receiving acceptances from current shareholders.

* As of 27 April 2015 at 1700 CET, the Offeror has received acceptances for 410,503 shares through the offering, which will bring its shareholding in EVRY to approximately 88%.

* The Offeror maintains its right to further extend the Offer Period to 12 May 2015 (6 weeks in total) as set out in section 1.6 of the Offer Document.