Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 EVRY ASA :
* Said on Tuesday that Lyngen Bidco AS extended the offer period to acquire all shares in EVRY
* Lyngen Bidco extended the offer period by one additional week to Feb. 11 at 09:00 CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 74.9 million yuan to 93.4 million yuan