* Evry : recommended cash offer by funds advised by Apax to
acquire 100 pct of the shares of Evry
* Says voluntary offer for all outstanding shares of 16.00
Norwegian crowns per share
* Says offer price represents a premium of 53 pct to volume
weighted average share price for six month period up to Evry's
strategic process announcement on August 27, 2014
* Says shareholders representing about 73.85 pct of shares
have undertaken to accept offer
* Says board of directors of Evry has unanimously decided to
recommend company's shareholders to accept offer
* Says upon offeror (Lyngen Bidco AS) completing offer, it
will proceed with a mandatory offer for remaining shares in evry
* Says Lyngen Bidco AS (the "offeror") will seek to have
Evry shares delisted from Oslo Børs
