BRIEF-PCI-Suntek Technology unit wins bid worth 80.9 mln yuan
* Says its unit won a bid for metro AFC system EPC project in Wuhan, worth 80.9 million yuan
Oct 2 Evry ASA
* Says has signed a new multi-year agreement with Ulricehamn municipality
* Says the agreement is for four years with the possibility of extension for another six years
* Says Evry is to deliver a digital system for document and case management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says its unit won a bid for metro AFC system EPC project in Wuhan, worth 80.9 million yuan
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan