BRIEF-Eugene Technology signs contract worth 6.46 bln won
* Says it signed a 6.46 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor (China) Ltd.(SKHYCL) to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China
Jan 14 Evry ASA :
* eHälsomyndigheten (The Swedish eHealth Agency) chooses Evry for the overall solution within IT operations
* Estimated initial order value is about 69 million Swedish crowns ($8.54 million)
* The new agreement runs for four years with option to extend it for a further four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0797 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
