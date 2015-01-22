Cyber security firm FireEye reports surprise rise in revenue
May 2 Cyber security firm FireEye Inc reported a surprise 3.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its product subscription and services business.
Jan 22 Evry ASA :
* Says EVRY One, part of EVRY, signs new deal with Munters
* Order value is of over 10.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.30 million)
Order value is of over 10.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.30 million)
The agreement will run for three years
May 2 Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps speed up content delivery over the internet, reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company benefited from demand for its cloud security services.