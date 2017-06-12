OSLO, June 12 (Reuters) -

** The Oslo Bourse has approved Norwegian IT firm Evry ASA for listing, the stock market operator said in a statement

** Approval given on condition that a free float of at least 25 percent of the company's shares is established during Evry's ongoing initial public offering, and that at least NOK 3 billion ($353.72 million) is raised in new equity ($1 = 8.4813 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)