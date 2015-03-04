By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 4
LONDON, March 4 Private equity firm Apax's take
private of Nordic IT company Evry is backed with a 5.5
billion Norwegian crown($709.64 million) financing that has
launched for syndication in Europe's leveraged loan market,
banking sources said on Wednesday.
Apax agreed to acquire Evry in December. The offer was for
all outstanding shares at 16 crowns per share.
Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, DnB and Nordea
are bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers on the financing,
joined by MLA Mizuho. A bank meeting took place this week to
show the deal to investors, who have been asked to commit to it
by March 17, the sources said.
The financing comprises a 1 billion crown revolving credit;
a 900 million crown term loan A; and a 3.6 billion crown term
loan B. The term loan B is multi-currency and includes 570
million crowns, denominated in Swedish crowns and 2.68 billion
crowns, denominated in euros, the sources said.
The euro term loan B is guided to pay an interest margin of
500bp over Euribor with a 98.5 original issue discount, the
sources added.
The deal is attracting significant interest from cash rich
investors, eager to put money to work on credits which are
deemed good quality, strong performers.
"There isn't a big euro portion, only around 300 million
euros, and people like the deal so it is likely to get
oversubscribed. There has been strong support from local Nordic
banks for the deal too," one of the sources said.
($1 = 7.7504 Norwegian krones)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)