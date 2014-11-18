Nov 18 EVS Broadcast Equipment Sa :
* Q3 revenue of 36.0 million euro, +28.6 pct (+1.3 pct
excluding event rentals and at constant currency), in line with
management expectations
* Interim gross dividend of euro 1.00 per share
* EBIT of 14.3 million euro (39.8 pct EBIT margin), EPS of
0.84 euro
* Order book of 18.9 million euro on October 31, 2014, -35.1
pct versus record 2013
* Live production server market continues to be weak and we
confirm signs of moderate slowdown as observed since August
* Outlook: revenue (incl. 14.3 million euro big event
rentals) growth at low single digit compared to 2013
* Opex growth in 2014 is expected to be around 10 pct
(compared to previous expectation of 10 - 15 pct growth)
* 7.9 million euro order book for 2015 and beyond
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: