BRUSSELS Oct 13 Belgian broadcast equipment
group EVS is parting company with its chief executive
after a difference of opinion over strategy.
The group, whose equipment is hired out to broadcasters for
the Olympics and soccer World Cups, said on Monday that Joop
Janssen would end his term of office after a difference of
opinion over implementing EVS's long-term strategy.
One analyst, who declined to be named, said the company's
weak performance over recent months, and its tumbling share
price, could have precipitated Janssen's departure.
EVS shares were down 2.7 percent at 25.00 euros at 0805 GMT,
taking their decline in the year to date to 47 percent.
EVS cut its revenue forecast in August to a low single digit
percentage rise from 2013 due to a slowdown in the live
production server market. It had previously seen an increase of
a high single digit percentage.
Operating expenses would rise by 10-13 percent principally
due to investments in new technologies.
The market outside big events appeared to be getting
increasingly difficult for EVS, said another analyst who
declined to be named.
The analyst also said that there could have been a clash of
culture between Dutchman Janssen, who took charge at EVS in May
2012, and his largely French-speaking Belgian management.
Board member Muriel De Lathouwer will take charge of the
company on an interim basis from Tuesday.
