BRUSSELS Oct 13 Belgian broadcast equipment group EVS is parting company with its chief executive after a difference of opinion over strategy.

The group, whose equipment is hired out to broadcasters for the Olympics and soccer World Cups, said on Monday that Joop Janssen would end his term of office after a difference of opinion over implementing EVS's long-term strategy.

One analyst, who declined to be named, said the company's weak performance over recent months, and its tumbling share price, could have precipitated Janssen's departure.

EVS shares were down 2.7 percent at 25.00 euros at 0805 GMT, taking their decline in the year to date to 47 percent.

EVS cut its revenue forecast in August to a low single digit percentage rise from 2013 due to a slowdown in the live production server market. It had previously seen an increase of a high single digit percentage.

Operating expenses would rise by 10-13 percent principally due to investments in new technologies.

The market outside big events appeared to be getting increasingly difficult for EVS, said another analyst who declined to be named.

The analyst also said that there could have been a clash of culture between Dutchman Janssen, who took charge at EVS in May 2012, and his largely French-speaking Belgian management.

Board member Muriel De Lathouwer will take charge of the company on an interim basis from Tuesday. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter)