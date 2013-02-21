BRUSSELS Feb 20 Belgian TV software and
equipment firm EVS reported a larger-than-expected
drop in fourth-quarter revenue and profit, as business slowed
following the Olympic Games.
Revenues for the fourth quarter came in at 25.6 million
euros ($34.2 million) below the 26.3 million expected in a
Reuters poll of five analysts.
As an odd-numbered year, 2013 has fewer large sporting
events than the group's record-breaking 2012, which had the
Olympic Games in London and the European soccer championships.
($1 = 0.7487 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)