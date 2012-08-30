BRUSSELS Aug 30 EVS, the Belgium-based maker of TV broadcasting software and studio equipment, expects full-year operating profit to rise by 40 percent after it beat expectations in the second quarter due to a bumper Euro 2012 soccer competition.

It said its second-quarter operating profit was 23.2 million euros ($29.1 million), compared with 18.9 million euros expected on average by six banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

Its order book was 48.0 million euros compared with 44.3 million euros expected in the poll. ($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)