European stocks supported by banks, utilities before UK election
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
BRUSSELS May 23 Belgium-based broadcast equipment maker EVS has appointed Joop Janssen, a senior executive from rival Vitec, to be its new chief executive, it said on Wednesday.
Janssen, 52, was a member of Vitec's management board and chief executive of Vitec's broadcasting equipment division. He replaces Pierre L'Hoest, EVS's co-founder and former chief executive.
LONDON, June 7 Britain's major share index fell on Wednesday, a day before Britons were set to begin voting in parliamentary elections that will shape talks for the country's exit from the European Union.