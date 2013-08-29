BRUSSELS Aug 29 TV broadcasting software maker
EVS saw its second-quarter operating profit fall by
well over half as it struggles in a lean year with no major
sporting events to drive demand for instant replays and cutting
edge editing technology.
It said its operating profit fell 58.4 percent to 9.7
million euros ($12.94 million), compared with 10.6 million euros
expected in a Reuters poll of three banks and brokerages.
That stacks up badly against the second quarter of last
year, as TV broadcasters geared up for a summer of sport
including the Euro 2012 soccer tournament and the London Olympic
Games. EVS said that, after 10 million euros from rental
agreements related to last year's big sporting events were
discounted, sales for 2013 should be in line with 2012.
($1 = 0.7496 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton)