BRUSSELS Aug 27 Belgian broadcast technology
group EVS on Thursday said its 2014 revenues would be
lower than initially forecast, as the group saw a moderate
slowdown of the broadcast industry.
The group, which had previously guided for 2014 revenues to
rise by high single digits, said it now expected low single
digit growth, with the slowdown particularly in the market for
live productions.
It also said its operating expenses would increase by
between 10 and 13 percent, down from an initial guidance of 10
to 15 percent.
EVS said its order book at the end of August stood at 40.9
million euros ($54.0 million), down from the 44.9 million euros
at the end of May and 15.5 percent higher than in the same
period last year.
($1 = 0.7569 Euros)
