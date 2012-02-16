(Adds details)

BRUSSELS, FEB 16 - EVS Broadcast Equipment, the Belgium-based maker of TV broadcasting software and studio equipment, forecast a strong first half of the year after it secured record orders in the run up to the London Olympic Games.

Its order book was 46 million euros ($60.10 million) as from Wednesday, significantly higher than an average of 35 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.

EVS, which typically benefits from big sporting events in even years, said it should do well in the first half of the year because of the London Olympics and the European soccer championships.

For 2011, its operating profit was 13 million euros, compared with 16.0 million euros expected in the Reuters poll.

