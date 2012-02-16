(Adds details)
BRUSSELS, FEB 16 - EVS Broadcast Equipment,
the Belgium-based maker of TV broadcasting software and studio
equipment, forecast a strong first half of the year after it
secured record orders in the run up to the London Olympic Games.
Its order book was 46 million euros ($60.10 million) as from
Wednesday, significantly higher than an average of 35 million
euros expected in a Reuters poll.
EVS, which typically benefits from big sporting events in
even years, said it should do well in the first half of the year
because of the London Olympics and the European soccer
championships.
For 2011, its operating profit was 13 million euros,
compared with 16.0 million euros expected in the Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
