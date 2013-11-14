AMSTERDAM Nov 14 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA
:
* Says revenue of 28.0 million euros, -29.2 pct
* Says Q3 EBIT of 8.4 million euros (30.0 pct of EBIT margin),
EPS of EUR 0.47
* Says confirmation of 2013 full year guidance
* Says excluding big events rentals, sales are expected to be
flat compared to
2012, i.e. slightly lower than 130 million euros
* Says interim dividend of EUR 1.16 to be paid at the end of
November
* Says low double-digit opex growth, including the investment
in a technology
start-up
* Record global autumn order book of 61.0 million euros at
October 31, 2013,
including 29.1 million euros to be invoiced in 2013
* In macro-economic environment that remains uncertain, we are
encouraged by
market share gains we continue to achieve
* 2014 market conditions in southern Europe & Americas to be
weaker than
earlier anticipated
* Says next year, co plans to further increase its research and
development
investments
* Says search for a new CFO progressing well and co expects to
make an
announcement shortly