BRUSSELS Feb 20 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA
:
* Says 4Q13: Expected QoQ rebound leads to strong EUR 38.5
million revenue and
41.3 pct EBIT margin
* FY EBIT EUR 48.4 million (37.5 pct of EBIT margin), EPS of
EUR 2.52
* FY revenue EUR 129.1 million, -6.4 pct (+1.3 pct excluding
event rentals and at constant currency)
* Winter order book of EUR 48.2 million at February 15, 2014
* Q4 EBIT 15.9 million euros versus Reuters poll consensus of
16.1 million
euros
* Q4 net profit 10.7 million euros versus Reuters poll
consensus of 10.8
million euros
* Operating expenses growth is confirmed at 10-15 pct for 2014