BRIEF-Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Primetime Slot-Fox News
* Says host Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'reilly's primetime slot following O'Reilly's departure Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
Aug 28 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA :
* 2Q revenue of eur 35.6 million, +19.4%
* Q2 EBIT of eur 12.9 million (36.2% of EBIT margin), eps of eur 0.66
* Summer order book of eur 40.9 million on august 27, 2014
* Revenue in 2014 (incl. approx. Eur 14 million big event rentals) is now expected to grow at low single digit compared to 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has decided to part ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.