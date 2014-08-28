Aug 28 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA :

* 2Q revenue of eur 35.6 million, +19.4%

* Q2 EBIT of eur 12.9 million (36.2% of EBIT margin), eps of eur 0.66

* Summer order book of eur 40.9 million on august 27, 2014

* Revenue in 2014 (incl. approx. Eur 14 million big event rentals) is now expected to grow at low single digit compared to 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: