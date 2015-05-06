* In talks with two bidding groups on VNG stake sale - CEO

* No decision made on whether EWE will sell or keep stake

* Would use proceeds to lower debt pile - CEO (Adds bullets, quotes, background)

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 6 EWE, Germany's fifth-largest utility by sales, has attracted several potential buyers for its stake in German gas firm VNG AG, worth a potential 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), its chief said.

"We're currently negotiating with two bidding groups," EWE Chief Executive Werner Brinker told Reuters.

"One group has made its interest public," he said in an interview, referring to a consortium of Leipzig's local utility LVV and Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie .

Brinker declined to give any details about the second bidding group, saying there were still more interested parties on a waiting list.

"The level of interest is high at the moment," he said.

However, Brinker said EWE, which holds 63.69 percent in VNG, has not decided whether to sell or hold the stake, adding that this would depend on the development of European gas markets.

Brinker said he could not rule out that such a decision might be taken later than 2015.

Last month, EWE said it would also buy Gazprom's 10.52 percent stake in VNG, which would raise its holding to 74.21 percent, potentially worth about 1.5 billion euros.

Brinker said the Russian company's board had yet to approve the deal, which he expects to close later this year.

Should EWE decide to sell the stake, it would use the proceeds to lower its 4.1 billion euro debt pile, Brinker said, adding tht the company was under no pressure to do so.

Along with larger peers E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall, EWE is grappling with low wholesale power prices and weak energy demand in Europe.

Majority owned by local authorities in northern Germany, EWE posted a 15-percent decline in operating profit to 425 million euros last year, while sales fell to 8.1 billion from 8.9 billion.

The company, in which EnBW owns a 26-percent stake, plans to cut 500 jobs by the end of 2017, or about 5 percent of its workforce, and expects its operating profit to either rise or fall by as much as 10 percent in the current financial year.

($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Editing by Thomas Atkins and David Clarke)