LONDON, July 11 Dutch software company Exact
Holding is in sale talks with a series of heavyweight
private equity funds including Apax and KKR in
a take-private deal that could value the company at around one
billion euros ($1.4 billion), several sources said on Friday.
Rothschild has been mandated to sell the company which is
listed on Euronext Amsterdam, two sources said. EQT and Hellman
& Friedman initially explored a potential deal but are no longer
in the process.
Exact Holding, KKR, Apax, Hellman & Friedman and EQT were
not immediately available to comment. Rothschild declined to
comment.
($1 = 0.7331 euros)
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Freya Berry)