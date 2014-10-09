Oct 9 Exact Holding NV

* Exact announces recommended cash offer by funds advised by Apax

* Exact and Eiger Acquisition B.V. (a wholly owned subsidiary of certain funds advised by Apax Partners) have reached conditional agreement on a recommended full public offer for all of Exact's issued and outstanding shares

* Offer priced at 32.00 euros (cum dividend) in cash per share

* Board of managing directors and the supervisory board of Exact fully support and unanimously recommend the offer to shareholders

* Founding and other major shareholders have undertaken to support and accept the offer, representing approximately 60 pct of Exact's outstanding shares

* Funds advised by Apax will provide exact with financial backing and support for investments and acquisitions for Exact

* Funds advised by Apax seek to acquire 100 pct of Exact's assets either by means of squeeze-out proceedings or alternative structure