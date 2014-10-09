Oct 9 Exact Holding NV
* Exact announces recommended cash offer by funds advised by
Apax
* Exact and Eiger Acquisition B.V. (a wholly owned
subsidiary of certain funds advised by Apax Partners) have
reached conditional agreement on a recommended full public offer
for all of Exact's issued and outstanding shares
* Offer priced at 32.00 euros (cum dividend) in cash per
share
* Board of managing directors and the supervisory board of
Exact fully support and unanimously recommend the offer to
shareholders
* Founding and other major shareholders have undertaken to
support and accept the offer, representing approximately 60 pct
of Exact's outstanding shares
* Funds advised by Apax will provide exact with financial
backing and support for investments and acquisitions for Exact
* Funds advised by Apax seek to acquire 100 pct of Exact's
assets either by means of squeeze-out proceedings or alternative
structure
