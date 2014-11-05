BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust sells Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group
* announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group Source http://bit.ly/2puaHgb
Nov 5 Exact Holding NV :
* Total revenues (excluding Longview and Lohn), up 5.7 pct to 46.2 million euros in Q3
* EBITDA up 8.0 pct to 9.8 million euros in Q3
* Full year EBITDA guidance set at 41 to 44 million euros
* Expects to grow total revenues over time with 4 - 7 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/10TWRqw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group Source http://bit.ly/2puaHgb
April 17 The manhunt for a murder suspect who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting an elderly man in Cleveland widened Monday as authorities asked the public for help and pleaded with the suspect to turn himself in.