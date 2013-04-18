(Adds study details, CEO comments from conference call,
* Pre-cancer detection rate of 42 pct below market
expectations
* Shares plunge 30 percent early
By Esha Dey and Susan Kelly
April 18 Exact Sciences Corp said its
molecular screening test for colorectal cancer met its goals in
a large late-stage study, detecting the disease in more than 90
percent of patients, but its shares plummeted 30 percent on
Thursday as the results were not as robust as some were
expecting.
Exact's test, which identifies abnormal DNA in cells shed in
a patient's stool, detected 92 percent of colorectal cancers and
42 percent of pre-cancerous polyps in a large late-stage study.
"Pre-cancerous sensitivity, which was the key metric
investors were looking at, was well below expectations," Wedbush
Securities analyst Zarak Khurshid said, adding that "lower
pre-cancer sensitivity may limit the eventual addressable
opportunity for the test."
Khurshid was expecting a 55 percent detection rate for
pre-cancerous polyps.
Exact Sciences Chief Executive Kevin Conroy, speaking to
investors on a conference call, acknowledged that the test's
detection rates in the study were not as high as expected, even
though they met the trial's main goals.
But he said the data confirm the value of the test in
detecting cancer and pre-cancerous conditions.
"We don't believe this will be an impediment in any way to
the ultimate adoption of this test by physicians and patients,"
Conroy said. "I understand that people may be disappointed, but
clinically, it just won't make that much difference."
Exact's non-invasive test, called Cologuard, was developed
to be a more accurate alternative to currently available
non-invasive screenings and an option for people who are not
getting a recommended colonoscopy.
The study compared the performance of the test to
colonoscopy and fecal immunochemical testing that looks for
blood in a stool sample. The test met the study's primary goals
for cancer detection rates. It also met its secondary goals of
detecting larger polyps and demonstrating non-inferiority to the
FIT screening.
While a colonoscopy is considered the most accurate method
of detecting colon cancer and polyps, many people avoid the
test, which involves inserting a flexible tube into the colon.
Nearly half of those over age 50 have not been screened as
recommended.
The trial was conducted on 10,000 patients between the ages
of 50 and 84, who were at average risk for colorectal cancer.
Madison, Wisconsin-based Exact Sciences plans to submit the
study data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of
its approval application.
Colorectal cancer is the third most-commonly diagnosed
cancer in the United States, responsible for about 50,000 deaths
a year.
The company's shares fell 30 percent to $7.18 in early
trading on the Nasdaq.
