* Offer of $33.75 per share represents 53 pct premium
* Salesforce to slow M&A pace after ExactTarget purchase
* Salesforce shares fall 7.9 pct
(Adds analysts' comments, details on previous acquisitions,
financial details, closing stock prices)
By Sayantani Ghosh and Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, June 4 Salesforce.com Inc
, the biggest maker of online sales software, will pay
$2.5 billion for marketing software maker ExactTarget Inc
in Chief Executive Marc Benioff's most significant bet to date
on the social marketing business.
Salesforce.com shares slid nearly 8 percent on investor
fears that the bid, priced at $33.75 a share or nearly 53
percent above ExactTarget's Monday close, will depress margins
in the near term. Some analysts also wondered how soon
Salesforce.com's recent binge of acquisitions will translate
into growth for the bottom line.
The ExactTarget acquisition is the biggest ever for
Salesforce.com and its eighth in the past year. It comes less
than 12 months after Salesforce.com paid $680 million for Buddy
Media, another social marketing company that helps big brands
manage Facebook and Twitter pages.
ExactTarget provides Internet-based marketing software used
by businesses to personalize email and text messages and to run
ad campaigns that use social media platforms. It has 6,000
customers, including Coca-Cola Co, Gap Inc and
Nike Inc.
Salesforce.com sees the acquisition as a way to offer a more
comprehensive suite of marketing products to its customers,
which include multinational businesses like Toyota Motor Corp
that are increasingly looking to advertise through
Facebook and Twitter.
Salesforce, Oracle Corp and other companies that
provide software services to businesses are seeking growth
through aggressive acquisitions as their traditional businesses
slow and smaller rivals take advantage of social media. Oracle
has made 14 acquisitions since the beginning of last year.
M&A VACATION
Benioff on Tuesday hailed the acquisition as
Salesforce.com's most important ever but signaled to Wall Street
that he would now dramatically slow the pace of dealmaking.
"I really think what you are going to see is us taking a
vacation from M&A for anywhere between probably 12 and 18
months," he told analysts on a conference call.
Despite an impressive record of consistently boosting
Salesforce.com's top line, Benioff's aggressive spending has
divided Wall Street. Analysts again questioned the firm's
acquisition strategy last month when Salesforce.com reported
disappointing results, after rising costs sent it deeper into
the red.
In recent quarters, Benioff has steered his company away
from its roots as a sales management software maker into a more
comprehensive service provider that offers marketing and human
resources tools on the cloud, or over the Internet.
"There's a lot of questions on this deal in terms of how
much revenue it will generate and what the effects will be,"
said Mark Moerdler, a senior analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein &
Co, who warned that Salesforce.com's margins could continue to
underwhelm.
"The company was an organic innovator and organic grower and
they've transitioned to more and more growth-through-acquisition
as the core business has slowed," he said. "That's a very
difficult transition for the Street to feel comfortable with."
ExactTarget shares, which prior to Tuesday's offer had risen
16 percent since they listed on the New York Stock Exchange in
March 2012, surged 52.4 percent to close at $33.69 on Tuesday.
Shares of one of ExactTarget's competitors, Responsys Inc
, also climbed on the news, gaining 8.8 percent to close
at $10.53.
The ExactTarget acquisition is expected to close by July 31.
'BEST PROPERTY'
The offer is 6.6 times ExactTarget's expected revenue for
2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The
Indianapolis-based company is not expected to post a profit in
2013 or 2014.
Despite Wall Street's immediate reaction, analysts say
ExactTarget's customer base and product offerings are a good fit
with Salesforce.com.
"Salesforce has a history of buying the best property in a
sector," Barrington Research analyst Jeff Houston said.
"This fits into the marketing cloud. It acquired Radian6
that does social listening and it bought Buddy Media that does
publishing and advertising, and now ExactTarget which brings its
email marketing piece to (Salesforce.com)."
The acquisition will reduce Salesforce's operating cash flow
by $75 million to $80 million in fiscal 2014. The company said
it now expects fiscal 2014 cash growth in the low teens compared
with its prior estimate of a growth percentage in the low 20s.
Salesforce.com said revenue for the fiscal year ending
January 2014 would increase $120 million to $125 million as a
result of the ExactTarget acquisition.
The acquisition is expected to reduce fiscal 2014 earnings
by about 16 cents per share.
Jefferies & Co on Tuesday cut its price target on
Salesforce.com shares to $50 from $54.
Salesforce, which had about $3.1 billion in cash and
marketable securities at the end of the first quarter, said it
would finance the transaction through cash on hand and a term
loan.
Its shares dropped 7.9 percent to close at $37.80 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
BofA Merrill Lynch was the financial adviser to Salesforce
and JP Morgan advised ExactTarget.
(Additional reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore;
editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Matthew Lewis)