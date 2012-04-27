* Part of plans to expand UK business
* Includes 10 former RBS bankers
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, April 27 European equities broker Exane
BNP Paribas, a joint venture between independent securities
house Exane and French bank BNP Paribas, has hired 16
people in London, making the most of a retreat by rivals.
While many European banks and stockbrokers have been cutting
back in equities as battered trading volumes prove an increasing
drag on their ailing businesses, some firms, including smaller
ones, are still hiring in the hope that fewer competitors means
more business.
"The current market conditions have created a window for us
to properly reinforce our franchise in the UK, the region
offering the highest upside to us," Vincent Rouviere, Head of
Cash Equities of Exane BNP Paribas, told Reuters, adding that
the expansion was part of a long-standing business plan.
Among the new hires are 10 former Royal Bank of Scotland
(RBS) bankers, said Rouviere. RBS, which is 82 percent
owned by the British government, ditched most of its equities
operations this year.
The ex-RBS team, who all started this month, include Andrew
Rodgers, who joins Exane as Head of UK Sales, and Ian Richards,
who has been appointed Global Head of Strategy. Rodgers and his
sales team had been poached by RBS from UBS in 2009.
Exane BNP Paribas has also hired four people from Bank of
America Merrill Lynch -- three analysts and one
specialist sales banker -- who are due to start in June, as well
as two retail analysts from Citi.
BNP Paribas, France's largest bank, owns a 50 percent stake
in Exane's parent company.
The Exane BNP Paribas cash equities joint venture, which has
been running since 2004, includes collaboration on equity
capital markets deals, with BNP Paribas bringing in the business
and Exane BNP Paribas handling the distribution.
"We've historically been strongest with Continental
European, Asian and hedge fund investors. These new hires
represent a significant change for our UK to UK equities
business, especially for our mid-cap franchise," said Ben
Canning, head of UK equity capital markets at BNP Paribas.
"In the UK we've always been known for selling debt and
convertible securities; this completes the set."