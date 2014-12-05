BRIEF-Beijing Highlander Digital's unit to boost capital by 646 mln yuan
April 17 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
Dec 5 exceet Group SE :
* Acquires M2M specialist LUCOM
* Is acquiring 100 pct of shares in LUCOM GmbH Elektrokomponenten & Systeme
* LUCOM generates sales of about 4 million euros per year
* LUCOM will act as an integral component of exceet Secure Solutions business unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 17 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
April 17 Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication Technology Co Ltd