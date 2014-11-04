Nov 4exceet Group SE :

* Reported on Monday that revenue of first nine months reached 140.1 million euros, a decrease of 1.2 pct

* Said that operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for first nine months reached 15.1 million euros (10.8 pct margin) which represents an increase of 5 pct

* Said that on Sept. 30, 2014 order backlog amounted to 92.5 million euros (30.09.2013: 101.6 million euros)

* Said outlook remained positive for further improvement of the operational margins on full year basis

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: