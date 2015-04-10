(Adds details)
April 10 Real estate investment trust Excel
Trust Inc said it would be bought by Blackstone Property
Partners LP, part of Blackstone Group LP, for about $2
billion in cash.
Blackstone Property will pay $15.85 per share, a premium of
about 15 percent to Excel's closing price on Thursday. Excel's
shares were trading at $15.81 before the bell on Friday.
Excel has about 38 retail properties housing supermarkets,
drug stores and department stores.
The company's biggest tenants include Dick's Sporting Goods
Inc, Ross Stores Inc's Ross Dress for Less
chain and Publix Super Markets Inc.
"Appetite for high-quality retail real estate is strong with
cap rates and REIT stock multiples approaching historic levels
and we did not believe the market accurately reflected the value
of the assets," Excel Chief Executive Gary Sabin said in a
statement.
The deal was announced shortly after General Electric Co
said that Blackstone Group and Wells Fargo & Co
would buy most of the assets of GE Capital Real Estate in a deal
valued at about $23 billion.
Real estate has overtaken private equity as Blackstone's
most high-profile and lucrative business, and the company now
has the world's biggest private real estate investment business.
Real estate accounted for 43 percent of Blackstone's
economic net income in 2014.
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC was financial adviser to Excel,
while Eastdil Secured/Wells Fargo Securities LLC and Barclays
advised Blackstone.
Latham & Watkins LLP was Excel's legal counsel. Simpson
Thacher & Bartlett LLP was the legal adviser to Blackstone.
