LONDON/MILAN, March 4 U.S. gas shipping company
Excelerate Energy has laid off six staff on its global liquefied
natural gas (LNG) trading desk as part of a reorganisation, a
spokeswoman at the company said on Friday.
Texas-based Excelerate said the commercial trading and
chartering team was being downsized, but the company would
continue to be active in those areas.
Founded by Oklahoma billionaire George Kaiser, Excelerate
currently owns the world's largest fleet of floating LNG import
terminals, with a total of nine floating storage and
regasification units (FSRUs).
"Today we have reached a point where we are close to fully
committing our fleet to long-term projects," the company said in
an emailed statement to Reuters.
"We believe that our commercial trading and chartering
activities are best structured to support and complement to our
regasification business, and have reorganised the commercial
trading and chartering team to better align with our overall
business development strategy."
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by
Susan Fenton)