Sri Lankan shares snap four sessions of falls
COLOMBO, June 9 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly firmer on Friday, snapping four straight sessions of falls, on foreign investor buying in select stocks.
June 4 Excellon Resources Inc said on Monday Chief Executive Jeremy Wyeth resigned from the company to pursue other interests.
The Toronto-based silver miner named executive chairman Peter Crossgrove interim CEO.
LONDON, June 9 Global bond funds attracted their biggest inflows in more than two years, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Friday, as a the UK election and a Gulf political crisis sparked a dash for safe-haven assets.