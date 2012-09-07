Sept 7 Canada's Excellon Resources Inc, which in August declared a force majeure at its silver mine in Mexico due to a blockade at the site, said the Mexico government canceled Thursday's scheduled meeting with local land holders.

The meeting to resolve issues related to a water treatment plant and other concessions was canceled after one of the participants insisted on the presence of union representatives, the company said in a statement.

The strike at the La Platosa mine, in the northern state of Durango, began on July 8 when the national miners union said Excellon was trying to impose a more company-friendly union on the workers -- a claim Excellon denied.

The land holders, angered by perceived broken promises by the company, later joined forces with the miners, blocking access.

Excellon, which last week regained access to the mine, said on Friday it remains in full control of the mine.

La Platosa, Excellon's only mine, produced 1.3 million ounces of silver in 2011.

Excellon shares, which have lost nearly a fourth of their value in the past one month, closed at 37.5 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.