July 16 Canadian silver miner Excellon Resources Inc said it might run out of stockpiled material at its Mexican mill in a few days as mining at its La Platosa silver mine in Mexico remains suspended.

Excellon halted operations at the mine last week due to a protest by landowners and union members.

The company is currently producing concentrate from stockpiled material at its mill in Mexico's Zacatecas state.

Excellon said it would take a decision on layoffs at the mill once the stockpile depletes.

It said the striking union at the mine had refused to meet with local government representatives.

Shares of the company closed at 59 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.