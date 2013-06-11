BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
June 11 Drybulk shipper Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd intends to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, regulatory filings showed.
The company started soliciting acceptances from its lenders for a prepackaged reorganization plan, it said in the filing on Tuesday.
The plan was supported by a steering committee of the company's secured lenders and it would file a petition under Chapter 11 after the solicitation period, Excel said.
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017