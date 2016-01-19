* New products possible

* Deal gives EEX access to new region

* PXE to remain separate entity

By Michael Kahn

PRAGUE, Jan 19 Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX) will take a two-thirds stake in Prague's Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE), a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday, giving the EEX access to developing central and southeastern Europe.

The agreement is expected to be signed on Wednesday and close by the end of the first quarter 2016.

PXE will continue to operate as a separate entity but gain access to EEX's products and expertise, the source said.

Officials from EEX and the PXE declined to comment.

The PXE generated 41 million Czech crowns (1.52 million euros) in revenue in 2014, compared to 77 million euros for EEX.

EEX is continental Europe's biggest power exchange and is majority-owned by Deutsche Boerse. It holds a 50 percent stake in EPEX SPOT, which operates German, French, Austrian and Swiss electricity spot markets and a majority stake in gas exchange Powernext.

EEX's clearing house ECC offers clearing for all main western European natural gas hubs.

The relatively untapped central and southeastern European regions offer a large number of cross-border trading opportunities.

The deal could lead to new spread products for traders, the source said.

In 2015, EEX trading volumes in electricity and gas forwards surged by 62 percent and 110 percent, respectively, as it won market share from wider over-the-counter markets.

Most of the region's trading is over-the-counter, but exchanges such as the PXE have pushed to make it easier for traders as they look to fend off rivals such as Hungary's HUPX and Poland's POLPX.

PXE, which offers Czech, Hungarian, Polish, Slovak and Romanian power and gas futures contracts, in 2013 launched settlement services through Germany's European Commodity Clearing to cut costs for bourse members and lower margin limits.

The PXE is currently the only exchange in the region to offer financially-settled products.

(1 euro = 27.0301 Czech crowns) (Additional reporting by Vera Eckert and Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)