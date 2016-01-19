* New products possible
* Deal gives EEX access to new region
* PXE to remain separate entity
By Michael Kahn
PRAGUE, Jan 19 Germany's European Energy
Exchange (EEX) will take a two-thirds stake in Prague's Power
Exchange Central Europe (PXE), a source familiar with the deal
said on Tuesday, giving the EEX access to developing central and
southeastern Europe.
The agreement is expected to be signed on Wednesday and
close by the end of the first quarter 2016.
PXE will continue to operate as a separate entity but gain
access to EEX's products and expertise, the source said.
Officials from EEX and the PXE declined to comment.
The PXE generated 41 million Czech crowns (1.52 million
euros) in revenue in 2014, compared to 77 million euros for EEX.
EEX is continental Europe's biggest power exchange and is
majority-owned by Deutsche Boerse. It holds a 50
percent stake in EPEX SPOT, which operates German, French,
Austrian and Swiss electricity spot markets and a majority stake
in gas exchange Powernext.
EEX's clearing house ECC offers clearing for all main
western European natural gas hubs.
The relatively untapped central and southeastern European
regions offer a large number of cross-border trading
opportunities.
The deal could lead to new spread products for traders, the
source said.
In 2015, EEX trading volumes in electricity and gas forwards
surged by 62 percent and 110 percent, respectively, as it won
market share from wider over-the-counter markets.
Most of the region's trading is over-the-counter, but
exchanges such as the PXE have pushed to make it easier for
traders as they look to fend off rivals such as Hungary's HUPX
and Poland's POLPX.
PXE, which offers Czech, Hungarian, Polish, Slovak and
Romanian power and gas futures contracts, in 2013 launched
settlement services through Germany's European Commodity
Clearing to cut costs for bourse members and lower margin
limits.
The PXE is currently the only exchange in the region to
offer financially-settled products.
(1 euro = 27.0301 Czech crowns)
(Additional reporting by Vera Eckert and Nina Chestney; editing
by Jason Neely)