NEW YORK Aug 11 The top three U.S. stock exchange groups on Thursday outlined how they have harmonized key exchange processes over the past year and proposed rule changes to promote more orderly trading during times of extreme volatility.

The announcement comes just shy of a year after panic over the health of the Chinese economy spurred a record intraday drop in the Dow Jones industrial average. The Aug. 24, 2015 plunge was worsened by a quick succession of nearly 1,300 temporary trading halts in various stocks and exchange-traded funds that spread confusion among investors as to what was trading and whether they received fair prices for the trades they completed.

Proposed rule changes to harmonize the way stocks and ETFs are halted and reopened in volatile trading sessions will be submitted to regulators in the coming weeks, Bats Global Markets , Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange said in a statement.

The process in question, known as "Limit Up, Limit Down," involves pausing stocks or ETFs if their prices move violently in a short time. It was introduced after the 2010 flash crash, in which around $1 trillion was temporarily wiped from U.S. stock markets within minutes.

When the pauses were triggered at the opening of markets last Aug. 24, different procedures among the exchanges for reopening the stocks and ETFs led to further pauses and confusion.

Some securities dropped 30 percent or more from the previous day's closing level. Prices quickly recovered later in the day after many investors had sold at deflated prices.

The exchanges said they have, or were in the process of, harmonizing their reopening procedures, which would lead to fewer subsequent halts.

The exchanges also said they would use closing prices from the previous day as the Limit Up, Limit Down reference prices for stocks that have no opening print available on the exchange where they are listed. This move, they said, has reduced false Limit Up, Limit Down trading pauses by 75 percent.

The proposals are an important step toward improving markets and protecting investors, BlackRock Inc, Vanguard Group Inc, and State Street Global Advisors, said in a joint statement following the exchanges' announcement.

"Harmonized rules will help improve trading for all equity securities and promote price discovery after markets have been halted during times of stress," the financial firms said. (Reporting by John McCrank; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)