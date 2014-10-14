(Adds details)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK Oct 14 Longstanding concerns about the governance of key data processors used in U.S. stock and options trading erupted on Tuesday when a lobby for the brokerage industry urged a conflict of interest be resolved before a scheduled vote on Wednesday.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) said ineffective governance may create a highly compromised result in selecting an operator for a "securities information processor," or SIP, used for Nasdaq-listed stocks.

SIFMA in a letter to Tom Knorring, chairman of the UTP Plan committee overseeing the selection process, said that Nasdaq has full voting rights despite "its obvious conflict of interest" in seeking to succeed itself as the SIP operator.

Interested parties typically recuse themselves from voting in most corporate boardrooms.

SIFMA said that current SIP management suffers from a lack of transparency and insulated governance, issues it has raised multiple times.

"Simply put, the existing governance structure for the SIPs is ineffective and must be reformed," the association said.

Voting to select a SIP operator has stalemated after four votes, according to three sources with knowledge of the process.

Nasdaq is vying to operate the SIP with Thesys Technologies LLC, a unit of high-frequency proprietary trading firm Tradeworx.

SIP governance fell under intense industry scrutiny after the data processor sparked a three-hour trading halt in Nasdaq-listed stocks in August 2012. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Alan Crosby and G Crosse)