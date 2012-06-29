* Direct, BATS appeal to Brazil securities regulator
June 29 U.S. exchanges Direct Edge and BATS
Trading on Friday urged Brazilian securities regulators
to take bolder steps to open competition in the local bourse
industry as they prepare to enter the South American nation's
burgeoning financial markets.
Currently, Brazil has only one exchange, BM&FBovespa
, operating trading, clearing, custody and settlement
facilities. Direct Edge Chief Executive William O'Brien asked
regulators at the CVM agency to create mechanisms that would
allow his exchange to rent BM&FBovespa's clearing unit, CLBC.
At a hearing to discuss the results of a CVM-commissioned
study on competition in the local markets, O'Brien asked the CVM
and lawmakers to implement a clear framework for access to the
CLBC for new entrants in the $3.5 billion-a-day exchange market.
The study, conducted by UK-based Oxera Consulting, was
largely inconclusive on whether fostering competition would
ultimately benefit market participants, regulators and the
nation's financial markets.
There are currently no rules in place requiring BM&FBovespa
to sell or rent clearing services, a strategic part of any
trading business requiring a huge investment of time and money.
"Our efforts to negotiate on a voluntary basis were
unsuccessful," O'Brien said at the CVM headquarters in Rio de
Janeiro. "Ensuring access to that platform, the CLBC, is primary
evidence of this need."
A representative of BATS Trading said at the hearing that
the study showed how beneficial competition would be to bring
about "fair prices" while preserving oversight and transparency.
CVM President Maria Helena Santana said she sees no "urgent"
need to open competition in the local bourse industry and any
action to require BM&FBovespa to sell or rent clearing services
could "weaken the market." A better option would be the
introduction of a new clearing service, she said.
Santana told Reuters last month that her core concern is not
competition, but maintaining adequate levels of liquidity and
transparency.
Under current rules, BM&FBovespa enjoys a near-monopoly on
all trading, clearing and settlement services for most locally
traded shares. While depositary receipts in New York and other
global financial hubs provide a possible alternative to trading
on BM&FBovespa, many investors cannot trade them due to legal or
tax restrictions.
The Oxera study draws comparisons between global rivals that
can be misleading, Cicero Augusto Vieira, head of BM&FBovespa's
custody and clearing operations, said at the hearing.
BM&FBovespa practices prices that are competitive, he added.