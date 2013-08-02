Aug 2 CBOE Holdings Inc reported a rise
in second-quarter profit Friday as stock-market volatility rose
and trading in CBOE's lucrative volatility-tied contracts
spiked.
Adjusted net income rose to $47.0 million, or 54 cents a
share, from $37.9 million, or 44 cents a share, the operator of
the Chicago Board Options Exchange said in a statement. Revenue
rose to $150.8 million, from $132.6 million.
Adjustments to 2013 second-quarter expenses included a
settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over
a regulatory probe. Without adjustment, net income in the
quarter was $45.4 million, or 52 cents a share.
