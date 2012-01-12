BEIJING Jan 12 China's securities watchdog has won cabinet approval to lead a group of top ministry officials in cleaning up illegal exchanges, furthering the government's campaign to shut illicit trading sites across the country.

Guo Shuqing, the newly appointed chief of China Securities Regulatory Commission, will head a team of 25 vice ministers to clean up unlicensed exchanges, the government said on its website (www.gov.cn) on Thursday.

While the group will not have an official title, it will give the securities regulator greater power in supervising China's trading sites and exchanges. It can, for example, decide whether a securities trading venue is legal.

The securities regulator is often seen as having no teeth in pursuing white-collar crime. So, its tie-up with powerful agencies including the economic planner, the public security ministry, the finance ministry and supreme court will empower it.

Since Guo took the helm of the securities regulator only two months ago, he has signalled a determination to bring order to China's often-unruly securities market.

He has arrested executives for insider trading, created an agency to protect investor rights and said repeatedly he would crack down on irregular practices quickly.

The coming together of senior government officials to target illegal exchanges is part of a nationwide campaign to shut trading sites for stocks, futures, commodities, gold and art that have been set up without government approval.

Exchanges have mushroomed across China in recent years to meet surging demand from savers eager to shift out of bank deposits that offer negative interest rates.

The national government is worried that this unchecked boom of exchanges, often backed by local governments, would spawn financial risks in the world's No. 2 economy.

China's cabinet, the State Council, said in November it found "serious speculation and price manipulation behaviours" in many exchanges. "If these problems evolve and spread, it could easily trigger systemic risks, regional financial risks and even affect social stability," the cabinet said. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Dan Lalor)