CHICAGO Aug 3 A federal judge in Chicago is
allowing an eight-year-old antitrust lawsuit against CME Group
Inc to go forward, reopening a particularly acrimonious chapter
in CME's battle for dominance in the lucrative U.S. futures
markets.
U.S. District Court Judge James Zagel on Friday threw out
one leg of the suit, filed in 2004 by Eurex after the
German-owned exchange made an unsuccessful bid to challenge the
Chicago Board of Trade's franchise in U.S. Treasury futures.
U.S. Futures Exchange, as Eurex US later came to be known,
began offering Treasury futures in February of 2004, but was
never able to gain much traction.
In the lawsuit, USFE argued that CBOT and the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange had interfered with USFE's application for
regulatory approval, a charge that Zagel said on Fr iday he did
not condone.
But Zagel said he would allow USFE to pursue two of its key
arguments -- that CME and CBOT conspired to prevent the upstart
rival from obtaining effective clearing services and that they
interfered with USFE's relationships with traders.
USFE had obtained clearing services from CBOT's outside
clearinghouse, but CBOT subsequently forged an agreement to
clear its trades at one-time rival CME, preventing USFE from
having ready access to an established liquidity pool for
Treasury futures.
USFE in its legal filings has called this a conspiracy; CME
and CBOT said it was simply a business decision.
USFE also argued that CME and CBOT kept traders away with "a
campaign of threats and intimidation," Zagel's order said. That
argument too will go forward, Zagel said.
Each side must present their plans for discovery on August
7, the order said.
A CME Group spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
CME bought CBOT in 2007, forming CME Group Inc.
USFE, which was later bought by now-failed futures brokerage
MF Global, ceased operations in 2008.